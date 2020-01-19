Breaking News

Governor: 2 police officers die after Oahu shooting

Breaking News

Governor: 2 police officers die after Oahu shooting

News

AP sources: Security probe targets Trump’s Russia adviser

By Associated Press | Sunday, January 19, 2020, 12:05 p.m.

WASHINGTON — A White House adviser on Europe and Russia issues has been placed on administrative leave pending a security-related investigation, two people with knowledge of his exit said Sunday.

Andrew Peek was escorted off the White House compound on Friday, according to one of those familiar with his departure.

In response to questions, the National Security Council, the foreign policy unit at the White House, said in a statement that “we do not discuss personnel matters.”

Peek, former deputy assistant secretary of state for Iraq and Iran, has been in the position since November. His two predecessors in that position — Tim Morrison and Fiona Hill — both testified in the House impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

Before joining the State Department, Peek was a fellow at the Clements Center for National Security at the University of Texas. He graduated from Princeton University in 2003, received a master’s degree from the Harvard Kennedy School in 2005 and earned a doctorate in international relations from the Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies.

Peek was a U.S. Army intelligence officer serving in Afghanistan where he advised now-retired Marine Corps Gen. John Allen on several matters, including intelligence and Pakistani aspects of the war. Before Afghanistan, he was an adviser to Sens. Gordon Smith of Oregon and Mike Johanns of Nebraska.

PREVIOUS STORY
Report: Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho
NEXT STORY
Many options await Prince Harry and Meghan after royal split
0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. To report comments that you believe do not follow our guidelines, send us an email.

Most Popular