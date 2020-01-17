News

AP Photos: Taal volcano emits ash, threatening more eruption

By Associated Press | Friday, January 17, 2020, 8:09 p.m.

  • In this Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, photo, An injured horse that was rescued from the volcano island of Taal stays near the shore as it rests at Talisay, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano remains life-threatening despite weaker emissions and fewer tremors, an official said Friday and advised thousands of displaced villagers not to return to the danger zone. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

  • In this Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, photo, Leila de Castro carries a statue of the baby Jesus which she recovered from the house of her sister as she walks on a road covered with volcanic ash in Boso-Boso, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Taal volcano is spewing ash half a mile high and trembling with earthquakes constantly as thousands of people flee villages darkened and blanketed by heavy ash. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

  • In this Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, photo, a man walks through a cloud of volcanic ash as he evacuates to safer grounds as Taal volcano in Lemery, Batangas province, southern Philippines. Red-hot lava is gushing from the volcano after a sudden eruption of ash and steam that forced residents to flee and shut down Manila’s airport, offices and schools. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

MANILA, Philippines — The Taal volcano near the Philippine capital emitted more ash clouds on Saturday, posing the threat of another eruption.

The ash and steam explosions have gotten weaker after seven days of eruption. But despite the seeming lull, factors such as continuing volcanic quakes, the drying of the crater lake and other signs indicate magma is moving beneath, said Maria Antonia Bornas, an official with the Philippines Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

The volcano in Batangas province, about 65 kilometers (40 miles) south of the capital, Manila, has remained at alert level 4, the second-highest warning, indicating a hazardous explosive eruption is possible in hours or days.

Tens of thousands of people have been evacuated from areas under a security lockdown. Soldiers and police have been stopping desperate villagers from returning to Volcano Island to retrieve belongings and save their poultry and cattle. Police have allowed batches of residents to check their homes for a few hours during the day.

This photo gallery highlights some of the top images selected by Associated Press editors in the past week.

