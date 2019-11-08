Missing Clark Atlanta University student found dead

News

By Associated Press | Friday, November 8, 2019, 7:05 p.m.

  • This undated photo provided by the Atlanta Police Department shows Alexis Crawford, a missing Clark Atlanta University student. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, that the body of the 21-year-old was found Friday at a park in DeKalb County. (Atlanta Police Department/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA — A missing Clark Atlanta University student has been found dead, authorities said Friday.

The body of Alexis Crawford, 21, was found at a park in DeKalb County, Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields said at a news conference.

Investigators are securing arrest warrants for Crawford’s friend and roommate, 21-year-old Jordyn Jones, and Jones’ boyfriend, 21-year-old Barron Brantley, Sheilds said. One of the suspects led investigators to where Crawford’s body was found, she told reporters.

Shields said a motive has not been clearly established but she noted that Crawford filed a police report on Oct. 27 describing “unwanted kissing and touching” by Brantley.

Crawford last spoke to her family on Oct. 30. She was reported missing Nov. 1.

“The case has come to one of the saddest conclusions possible and has been absolutely heartbreaking,” Shields said. “To Alexis’ family, our hearts go out to you. I am so truly sorry that we could not provide you with a better ending.”

No details were released on a possible cause of death.

In a letter to the Clark Atlanta community, university President George French called Crawford’s death “the worst possible news.”

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with her family and with everyone who knew and loved Alexis,” French said in the letter, posted on social media.

Grief counselors will be made available, French said.

This story has been corrected to fix the spelling of the suspects’ names

