Baltimore has now had 342 homicides in 2017, the highest per capita rate on record

BALTIMORE — With two fatal shootings Tuesday night and the recent reclassification of a decades-old shooting as a killing, Baltimore has hit 342 homicides in 2017 — a new per capita record.

The previous per capita record was set in 2015, when there were 344 homicides. According to the latest available Census data, the city had thousands more residents that year.

The most homicides to occur in a single year overall was 353, in 1993, but the city had some 100,000 more residents then.

According to police, officers responded about 4:40 p.m. Tuesday in the Langston Hughes neighborhood of Northwest Baltimore, and located Quincy Hammonds, 18, with gunshot wounds to his body.

Hammonds was transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

About 10:04 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the Waverly neighborhood of North Baltimore, and subsequently found an unresponsive male victim with gunshot wounds in a crashed vehicle in the 3700 block of Ellerslie Ave., police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police on Wednesday also announced the death of William Wallace, 38, who was shot in the head on June 15, 1995, in East Baltimore. Wallace was found unresponsive after suffering a seizure in Heritage Crossing on Sept. 4.

The medical examiner recently ruled Wallace’s death a homicide as a result of the injuries he suffered in the 1995 shooting, police said.

Police on Wednesday also identified a man killed on Dec. 14 as Ali Ouedraogo.